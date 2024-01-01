Chelsea locked in talks with agents for Lille striker David

Chelsea have been speaking with Canada forward Jonathan David's representatives.

The Lille star is one of the hottest properties in Europe, as his club are ready to cash in on him.

David played 34 games last season in Ligue 1, scoring 19 goals and providing 4 assists.

The Athletic report that talks are taking place between David’s reps and the Blues.

He is one of many centre forwards the Premier League club are assessing this summer.

David is available for a reasonable fee, as he is out of contract in the summer of 2025.