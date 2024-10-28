Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Henry says Zidane would not bother with Man Utd job as club look for Ten Hag replacement
Henry says Zidane would not bother with Man Utd job as club look for Ten Hag replacement
Arsenal great Thierry Henry has already confirmed that Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to take on the Manchester United job. 

The Red Devils have pulled the plug on Erik ten Hag’s time at the club after a miserable run of results. 

United sit in 14th place in the Premier League and lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Sunday. 

When asked recently about Zidane managing another club after his previous stints at Real Madrid, Henry told CBS Sports: “I’m not going to go there, I think he is waiting for the national team.  

“So I’m not going to go there. I don’t think he will go there (Juventus). I think he is waiting for one thing and one thing only and that’s the national team. 

“You won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, why are you going to bother with other clubs when you can have the national team? I wouldn’t.” 

