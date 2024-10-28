Ex-ref Halsey on Coote's penalty decision against Man Utd: Something is not right

Halsey on Coote's penalty decision against Man Utd: Something is not right

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey says he is shocked by David Coote's decision to award West Ham United a penalty against Manchester United and admits he crumbled under the pressure.

West Ham were awarded a penalty when Matthijs de Ligt collided with Danny Ings, Coote was sent to the monitor and ended up giving the spot kick much to the surprise of many, who believed there wasn’t enough contact.

The Premier League’s Match Centre said Man Utd defender De Ligt made “sufficient contact” on Ings to merit a penalty.

Writing for The Sun, Halsey says the decision is not correct and that Coote failed to handle the pressure on the day.

“But it is a contact sport — this should never be enough for a foul," stated Halsey.

“Coote had a great view and he was initially spot on not to award a penalty.

“Referees’ chief Howard Webb does not want VAR intervening with subjective calls that are not clear and obvious.

“This was a classic case of that — the incident was re-refereed.

“VAR Michael Oliver recommended a pitch-side review, then Coote crumbled and changed his decision, like so many other referees do in that situation.

“Something is not right with the training and education at the PGMOL.”