Heitinga makes Everton joke in Liverpool training session

Ex-Everton star John Heitinga took aim at his old team in a training session this week.

The Dutchman is now a first team coach at their bitter rivals Liverpool under Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 40-year-old spent several seasons at Goodison Park, but had no qualms about taking the Reds job.

A training clip showed Heitinga joking with several players, including Darwin Nunez.

He joked “It’s like Everton’s defense!” when talking about the training defense’s display.

Everton fans are not likely to take the comment in a positive way, given he made 140 appearances for the club.