Suarez backing Liverpool striker Nunez to bounce back and silence critics

Luis Suarez says Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will bounce back from his international ban.

Nunez has been suspended by FIFA for five games with Uruguay after clashing with Colombia fans during the Copa America.

Suarez, who has just retired from the Uruguayan national team, said: "I already spoke with Darwin when he was sanctioned in England. Sometimes people enjoy it more when you are on the ground and fall, but people feel more pain when you get back up.

"And that is what he has to do: get up and continue to show the kind of player that he is.

"That is where you see the great players and the mental strength he has to have to show those people that they like to see him on the ground."