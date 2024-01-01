Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

Suarez backing Liverpool striker Nunez to bounce back and silence critics

Suarez backing Liverpool striker Nunez to bounce back and silence critics
Suarez backing Liverpool striker Nunez to bounce back and silence critics
Suarez backing Liverpool striker Nunez to bounce back and silence criticsAction Plus
Luis Suarez says Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will bounce back from his international ban.

Nunez has been suspended by FIFA for five games with Uruguay after clashing with Colombia fans during the Copa America.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Suarez, who has just retired from the Uruguayan national team, said: "I already spoke with Darwin when he was sanctioned in England. Sometimes people enjoy it more when you are on the ground and fall, but people feel more pain when you get back up.

"And that is what he has to do: get up and continue to show the kind of player that he is. 

"That is where you see the great players and the mental strength he has to have to show those people that they like to see him on the ground."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinSuarez LuisLiverpool
Related Articles
WATCH: Liverpool striker Nunez attacks Colombian fans as Copa tie ends in chaos
Ex-Liverpool star Suarez blasts Fulham attacker Pereira: Show more respect!
UFF president defends Liverpool striker Nunez and teammates as CONMEBOL announce investigation