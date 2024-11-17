Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Heerenveen coach Van Persie: Arsenal fans haven't forgiven me
SC Heerenveen coach Robin van Persie admits a return to Arsenal is unlikely.

Van Persie accepts his past move from Arsenal to Manchester United has still not been forgiven by some sections of the Gunners support.

He told Sportcast: "I don't expect to work at Arsenal in the future. I think that door is closed because of my move to Manchester United.

"You never know in football, but that is my assessment. It's still sensitive to them, not to me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans.

"I have also learned that planning as far ahead in the career as it would be does not make sense at all. I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy being at Heerenveen and I am very proud to be the coach of the club."

