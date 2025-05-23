Heck lists all 76 achievements in Aston Villa farewell speech
Heck will be succeeded by Francesco Calvo, who arrives from Juventus, at the end of the season.
At Villa's awards night this week, Heck said: "I must say that this experience over the last few years has been something I didn’t quite know what to expect. In many ways, it was unfamiliar - but in other ways, I felt very comfortable.
“We've now reached a point where we have a strong staff here, and in my last few minutes speaking to you, I want to talk a bit about them.
“Tonight is absolutely about our players - their world-class talent - but also their world-class dedication. I have the privilege of watching them work around the clock every day. There are no off days.
“I also want to recognise the business side of the club - it also reflects on Damian, Unai, Monchi and everyone else on the football side. The tireless work they do is for the club, for the fans, and for a vision that involves making tough decisions on the business side.
“But it’s all with the goal of doing something exceptional - of changing the direction of this club and taking it to the elite in the world. That is it.
“It’s not about being second tier. It’s about being at the top of England, the United Kingdom, and among the very best in Europe and the world. Listen, this is the golden age.
“I know the numbers. I know the history. And what these players and coaches have done is nothing short of spectacular. And it’s not ending any time soon.
“So enjoy it. Embrace it. Be positive. That’s what I’m asking of you. Because I do love this club now, and I love the people I work with. That will remain true for a long time."
And he lists them all!
“Now, I just want to rant here about what I wrote down on the train the other day, when I told the staff that I was leaving to go back to my home.
“This is about them and what they have achieved since I have been here. It is truly about them and the group. I just wrote down a bunch of things that were important. So I’m going to read them…
Lower Grounds
Villans
Corner Flag
150 Club
The Aston
Sports Pub
Trophy Suite
Chairman’s Suite
82 Champions Club
Legends
Oak Room
The Cells
Star Lion
Upgraded crest and new club branding
Fanzone
New Superstore
Stadium LED
Renovated bathrooms
adidas
Batano
Carlsberg
New women’s facilities at Bodymoor
New academy facility at Bodymoor
Soon-to-be-completed player hotel at Bodymoor
Stadium branding
Villa TV pre-game show
Villa podcast
Global content
Transportation shuttle buses
Concerts: Pink, Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy and Black Sabbath
Aston Villa Foundation and community every day
Business offices at Bodymoor
Warehouse vision and construction
Lion statue
150th anniversary celebrations
USA tours (twice—and soon to be three times)
Times Square
Players tunnel
Players’ family lounge
Bus wrap
Rail seating
New seats
New matchday presentation
New concourses
North Stand
Grounds crew of the year
Team of the year
Top 20 revenue club in the world
20 million social media followers
adidas global flagship stores
Bullring store
Anniversary kits
England national team game
London office
Champions League tifos
Fireworks
“Crazy Train”
JD Sports
adidas elite club status
Nemiroff
Acorns kits
150 Game
Fan wall
Brick murals
Custom adidas trainers
CAA Icon
Legends
Oak View Group
Levy+
Kendrick Lamar
Red Bull deal (soon to be announced)
Coca-Cola deal (soon to be announced)
Guinness deal (soon to be announced)
North Stand expansion approved
Witton Station upgrades approved
Best staff in the game
“And that’s just keeping up with what our teams do. Excel every day and expect greatness. That’s what this club deserves.”