Heck lists all 76 achievements in Aston Villa farewell speech

Departing business exec Chris Heck has laid out a list of 76 achievements made in his farewell speech at Aston Villa.

Heck will be succeeded by Francesco Calvo, who arrives from Juventus, at the end of the season.

At Villa's awards night this week, Heck said: "I must say that this experience over the last few years has been something I didn’t quite know what to expect. In many ways, it was unfamiliar - but in other ways, I felt very comfortable.

“We've now reached a point where we have a strong staff here, and in my last few minutes speaking to you, I want to talk a bit about them.

“Tonight is absolutely about our players - their world-class talent - but also their world-class dedication. I have the privilege of watching them work around the clock every day. There are no off days.

“I also want to recognise the business side of the club - it also reflects on Damian, Unai, Monchi and everyone else on the football side. The tireless work they do is for the club, for the fans, and for a vision that involves making tough decisions on the business side.

“But it’s all with the goal of doing something exceptional - of changing the direction of this club and taking it to the elite in the world. That is it.

“It’s not about being second tier. It’s about being at the top of England, the United Kingdom, and among the very best in Europe and the world. Listen, this is the golden age.

“I know the numbers. I know the history. And what these players and coaches have done is nothing short of spectacular. And it’s not ending any time soon.

“So enjoy it. Embrace it. Be positive. That’s what I’m asking of you. Because I do love this club now, and I love the people I work with. That will remain true for a long time."

And he lists them all!

“Now, I just want to rant here about what I wrote down on the train the other day, when I told the staff that I was leaving to go back to my home.

“This is about them and what they have achieved since I have been here. It is truly about them and the group. I just wrote down a bunch of things that were important. So I’m going to read them…

Lower Grounds

Villans

Corner Flag

150 Club

The Aston

Sports Pub

Trophy Suite

Chairman’s Suite

82 Champions Club

Legends

Oak Room

The Cells

Star Lion

Upgraded crest and new club branding

Fanzone

New Superstore

Stadium LED

Renovated bathrooms

adidas

Batano

Carlsberg

New women’s facilities at Bodymoor

New academy facility at Bodymoor

Soon-to-be-completed player hotel at Bodymoor

Stadium branding

Villa TV pre-game show

Villa podcast

Global content

Transportation shuttle buses

Concerts: Pink, Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy and Black Sabbath

Aston Villa Foundation and community every day

Business offices at Bodymoor

Warehouse vision and construction

Lion statue

150th anniversary celebrations

USA tours (twice—and soon to be three times)

Times Square

Players tunnel

Players’ family lounge

Bus wrap

Rail seating

New seats

New matchday presentation

New concourses

North Stand

Grounds crew of the year

Team of the year

Top 20 revenue club in the world

20 million social media followers

adidas global flagship stores

Bullring store

Anniversary kits

England national team game

London office

Champions League tifos

Fireworks

“Crazy Train”

JD Sports

adidas elite club status

Nemiroff

Acorns kits

150 Game

Fan wall

Brick murals

Custom adidas trainers

CAA Icon

Legends

Oak View Group

Levy+

Kendrick Lamar

Red Bull deal (soon to be announced)

Coca-Cola deal (soon to be announced)

Guinness deal (soon to be announced)

North Stand expansion approved

Witton Station upgrades approved

Best staff in the game

“And that’s just keeping up with what our teams do. Excel every day and expect greatness. That’s what this club deserves.”