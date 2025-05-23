Heck lists all 76 achievements in Aston Villa farewell speech

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Departing business exec Chris Heck has laid out a list of 76 achievements made in his farewell speech at Aston Villa.

Heck will be succeeded by Francesco Calvo, who arrives from Juventus, at the end of the season.

At Villa's awards night this week, Heck said: "I must say that this experience over the last few years has been something I didn’t quite know what to expect. In many ways, it was unfamiliar - but in other ways, I felt very comfortable.

“We've now reached a point where we have a strong staff here, and in my last few minutes speaking to you, I want to talk a bit about them.

“Tonight is absolutely about our players - their world-class talent - but also their world-class dedication. I have the privilege of watching them work around the clock every day. There are no off days.

“I also want to recognise the business side of the club - it also reflects on Damian, Unai, Monchi and everyone else on the football side. The tireless work they do is for the club, for the fans, and for a vision that involves making tough decisions on the business side.

“But it’s all with the goal of doing something exceptional - of changing the direction of this club and taking it to the elite in the world. That is it.

“It’s not about being second tier. It’s about being at the top of England, the United Kingdom, and among the very best in Europe and the world. Listen, this is the golden age.

“I know the numbers. I know the history. And what these players and coaches have done is nothing short of spectacular. And it’s not ending any time soon.

“So enjoy it. Embrace it. Be positive. That’s what I’m asking of you. Because I do love this club now, and I love the people I work with. That will remain true for a long time."

 

 

And he lists them all!

“Now, I just want to rant here about what I wrote down on the train the other day, when I told the staff that I was leaving to go back to my home.

“This is about them and what they have achieved since I have been here. It is truly about them and the group. I just wrote down a bunch of things that were important. So I’m going to read them…

    Lower Grounds

    Villans

    Corner Flag

    150 Club

    The Aston

    Sports Pub

    Trophy Suite

    Chairman’s Suite

    82 Champions Club

    Legends

    Oak Room

    The Cells

    Star Lion

    Upgraded crest and new club branding

    Fanzone

    New Superstore

    Stadium LED

    Renovated bathrooms

    adidas

    Batano

    Carlsberg

    New women’s facilities at Bodymoor

    New academy facility at Bodymoor

    Soon-to-be-completed player hotel at Bodymoor

    Stadium branding

    Villa TV pre-game show

    Villa podcast

    Global content

    Transportation shuttle buses

    Concerts: Pink, Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy and Black Sabbath

    Aston Villa Foundation and community every day

    Business offices at Bodymoor

    Warehouse vision and construction

    Lion statue

    150th anniversary celebrations

    USA tours (twice—and soon to be three times)

    Times Square

    Players tunnel

    Players’ family lounge

    Bus wrap

    Rail seating

    New seats

    New matchday presentation

    New concourses

    North Stand

    Grounds crew of the year

    Team of the year

    Top 20 revenue club in the world

    20 million social media followers

    adidas global flagship stores

    Bullring store

    Anniversary kits

    England national team game

    London office

    Champions League tifos

    Fireworks

    “Crazy Train”

    JD Sports

    adidas elite club status

    Nemiroff

    Acorns kits

    150 Game

    Fan wall

    Brick murals

    Custom adidas trainers

    CAA Icon

    Legends

    Oak View Group

    Levy+

    Kendrick Lamar

    Red Bull deal (soon to be announced)

    Coca-Cola deal (soon to be announced)

    Guinness deal (soon to be announced)

    North Stand expansion approved

    Witton Station upgrades approved

    Best staff in the game

“And that’s just keeping up with what our teams do. Excel every day and expect greatness. That’s what this club deserves.”

