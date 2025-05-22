Levi Colwill on Chelsea's final game against Forest: It is effectively a final

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has opened up on the club's final game against Nottingham Forest in the race for the Champions League.

A win would guarantee the Blues a return to Champions League football whilst a loss would have them relying on other results to secure a place in Europe’s top competition. However, both sides are still in the mix to finish in the top five of the Premier League and Forest will go all out to try and secure a return to the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the club website, Colwill revealed that his side must remain calm and focused against a side who were once firmly in the top four but have since dropped down the table.

“We need to stay calm and treat it as any other game of the season,’ the defender tells us at Cobham.

“First of all, we have to prepare the best we can in training. That’s the most important thing this week. We know we have two huge games to finish the season, and we have to focus game by game.

“When we get to Sunday, we have to believe in ourselves. If we believe in each other, we can definitely win there.”

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa have all failed to collect three points at the City Ground this season which has acted like a fortress for Forest for the majority of the season. Colwill admitted that Sunday’s clash is basically a final and the West London side will have to be at their best to stand a chance at winning.

“It is effectively a final, It will be a tough game, a tough atmosphere, but we know what we need to do. They are going to be a tough team to play against. We are going to have to work really hard to break them down, but when we do create chances we have to score them, and not give them any chance to counter-attack.

“They are going to push harder than they might normally because they have to win too, and we have to be smart and pick our moments when to exploit that, and times when to sit off and let them give us what they've got. We just have to find the balance to make sure we win the game.”