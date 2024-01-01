Heck explains keeping low profile at Aston Villa

Aston Villa business chief Chris Heck has explained keeping a low profile.

Heck says it was a deliberate decision as he adjusts to the demands of English football.

The American told Crossing Broad Sports: "I kept my mouth shut for the first six months on purpose.

"And I think that aggravated more people because they want to put a camera or microphone in front of your face, like immediately and they, if you do any changes, they're like, 'well you didn't tell us about this'. I mean, we just came up with it a week ago. They want to know before you know.

"It's part of the culture of like everything is just so critically important to them. Everything. Philly (Philadelphia) is, I think, the best sports town in the US.

"But it's not even close to the scrutiny that goes on with the clubs here. To be fair to them, they don't have four other sports to dive into. They don't have college sports - that doesn't exist. It's European football that's it. That's what matters. It really is more than lifestyle. It's their family, it's generational and everyone takes it really personally.

"I respect that and you have to be very careful with it, but I also want to win. If your compass is the right compass of win by also being respectful.

"I was reading something last night and every once in a while, and I've been pretty good about getting off social media, but I was getting destroyed yesterday for something.

"I can't even remember what it was, but it was something that has been wildly successful and I'm getting just destroyed on the whole thing. It's like 20/30 people killing you. You're kind of like this is the game, this is the deal. But what I've been saying to everybody is that I'm not claiming to be the expert on the sporting side. I'm an expert on the business side and I'm not apologizing for that.

"I do believe that I surround myself with really good people and I do believe that I will deliver results and I do believe that they'll be happy in the end. Change is tough, change is hard."