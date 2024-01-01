Tribal Football
Konsa set to start for England as Guehi suspended
Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa has been backed to start against Switzerland for England. 

The Three Lions will be without center half Marc Guehi for the contest on Saturday. 

Guehi is suspended, which means Konsa will likely start next to John Stones in defense. 

“Ezri has coped with every challenge at club and international level,” Charlton’s academy director Steve Avory told The Standard. 

“Of course, the adrenaline will flow should he start the game, but he is a calm and confident individual and a winner. 

“I saw that not too long ago, having to cope against Vinicius Jr and Jeremy Doku in England’s March friendlies. 

“He is a player in form after such a good season at Villa, and good form breeds confidence. 

“Being such a good technical player lends itself to playing in the back-three to start attacks, and he is comfortable and combative on the ground and in the air. He’s quick and difficult to beat. He is ready if Gareth selects him.” 

 

