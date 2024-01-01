Cole Brannigan signs first professional contract with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced that Cole Brannigan has signed his first professional contract with the club after joining Villa last summer

The winger joined from Linfield FC just last summer but quickly cemented himself as a crucial part of the Under-18 squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Academy Manager Mark Harrison had a lot of praise for the youngster and says a professional contract is huge reward for Brannigan’s contribution to the team.

“We are delighted Cole has signed his first professional contract after joining the Academy last Summer from Linfield FC.”

“We have been really pleased with how Cole has developed over the past 12 months, and this is a great reward for his development.”

“He is a skilful wide attacking player who is creative in the final third, he has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.”

“Congratulations to him and his family and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”