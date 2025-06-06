Heaven reveals Amorim chat convinced him about Man Utd move

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven admits a chat with manager Ruben Amorim helped convince him about moving to Old Trafford.

Heaven chose United deep into last season after coming off contract at Arsenal last July.

He recalled to the club's website: "He (Amorim) just said our play style will suit me, because they play three at the back and I play on the left of the three so that allows me to run with the ball. That's one of my strengths and defending out wide is one of my strengths as well.

“The opportunities that the young players have got here in the past. I think United had the most minutes given to teenagers last season (2023/24). That convinced me to come here.

“And the people and the fans here are quite loving, and I felt that when I was playing. They’re so supportive.”

Mount support

Heaven admits fellow Londoner Mason Mount has been a big support since his arrival.

"The first day I was here at Carrington he (Mount) came up to me and introduced himself and we had a good 10-minute conversation," he said.

"He reminded me that we played each other in pre-season, and he remembered the tackle I hit him with in like the first minute. So yeah, me and Mason are good friends and obviously Bruno as well, the captain, he's helped (me settle). Patrick (Dorgu) as well, we signed around the same week and we've been together since then."