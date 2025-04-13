HE'S OUT! Onana left at home as Man Utd travel to Newcastle

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has dropped Andre Onana for today's trip to Newcastle United.

The Daily Mail says Onana is not in the matchday squad for the clash at St James' Park.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been left at home by manager Ruben Amorim after a disappointing performance in Thursday's 2-2 draw at Europa League opponents Lyon.

Altay Bayindir will step up between the posts today for United, making his Premier League debut in the process.

The Turkey goalkeeper has made seven appearances for United, but never in the Premier League this season.