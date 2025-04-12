Man Utd boss Amorim seriously considers Onana axe for Newcastle

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is weighing up dropping Andre Onana for Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

Amorim was left disappointed with Onana's performance in Thursday's 2-2 draw at Europa League opponents Lyon.

Onana was at fault for both of Lyon's goals, with the Cameroon international's current form a growing concern for Amorim.

As such, the Mirror says Amorim is seriously weighing up axing Onana for the trip to St James' Park.

Altay Bayindir would step up for his Premier League debut. The Turkey international has made seven appearances for United, though none in the Premier League.

