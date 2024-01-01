Hayden suffers Newcastle Prem axe

Veteran Isaac Hayden will be surprised to learn he has been left out of Newcastle's Premier League 25-man squad.

The 29-year-old, who has over 150 appearances, has been at St. James’ Park since 2016.

But when the club submitted their final list on Friday, he was the only senior player not on it.

Hayden's 2026 World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread due to the news.

He is on newly-appointed Jamaica manager Steve McClaren’s radar, but knows he must be playing.

A loan move in January appears nearly certain, but he will have to do without senior football until then.