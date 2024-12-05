Havertz: Quitting Chelsea for Arsenal best thing I could've done

Kai Havertz says swapping Chelsea for Arsenal last season was the best decision of his career.

Havertz is playing the best football of his career with the Gunners.

He told Sky Sports: "For me, it's the best thing I could have done. I'm so happy with the support of everyone who has helped me during my time there. I've only just started and I hope to continue playing well and winning titles."

On the league, he said: "We are still in the first part of the season and anything can happen. Personally, I think how the Premier League is getting tougher year after year.

"Liverpool have suddenly reached the top level and they are continuing to show it, week after week and I definitely have to give them credit. But there are a lot of games to play, points to get, so we will definitely be ready for the fight."

On captain Martin Odegaard and his recent return to action, Havertz added: "He is simply magical. He makes everything so calm and easy on the pitch, he has the confidence to change games on his own, even in difficult moments he takes the ball and always does something decisive. He never backs down. He is a very important player for us."

