Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea all interested in Borussia Dortmund star this January

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all showing interest in a Borussia Dortmund star.

The German club have been giving more game time to youngster Jamie Gittens recently.

The ex-Manchester City academy starlet is under contract until 2028, putting them in a strong position.

Per Sky in Germany, Dortmund are not keen to sell and want to use Gittens for the coming years.

However, a bid in the region of €100M would most certainly be very tempting.

Dortmund would have a hard time resisting an offer similar to what it took to prize Jude Bellingham away to Real Madrid.