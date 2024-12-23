Harwood-Bellis says Southampton will bounce back with Juric

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis expects the team to train hard during the Christmas period.

The south coast club have new manager Ivan Juric in charge after Russell Martin’s sacking.

As they look to complete an unlikely escape from the bottom of the table, Harwood-Bellis is prepared for a tough few weeks.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Harwood-Bellis said: "We've had a brief hello, but that's about it. Hopefully, he can take training when all that gets sorted.

"Hopefully he can deliver his message for West Ham. I think solidity will be the message but I'm not sure yet. I'm sure that he'll give us the details.

"We'll follow him and we'll do what he asks us to do. At the end of the day, we're still playing football. He's going to ask us to play and to defend.

"And you know what? We'll crack on, we'll do it. We've got good characters in there, we've got a good group. I think he's lucky in that respect.

"The boys are going to take to him straight away and listen to him and do what he says. You have seen what Simon Rusk has asked us to do.

"We've done it and we have been aggressive to get the clean sheet. There's no way you can question our character or anything.

"We'll follow him and give him our best. We'll train hard this week, I'm pretty sure, but we're excited.”