Southampton confirm Juric appointment: I'm very excited

Southampton have named Ivan Juric as new manager.

The former Roma and Torino coach's appointment was confirmed on Saturday evening. He has signed an 18 month contract.

Juric said: “I’m very pleased. I think it's a really big challenge but I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.

“It's important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.”

Meanwhile, on Southampton's situation, he continued: “It's important that we get some points and then with the work we can do it much better.

“I was already watching all the games and I saw that the atmosphere is wonderful and Boxing Day will be something special for me.

The Croatian also stated: “In the last few days I watched lots of games on Southampton to see what problems there is and tried to understand the situation.

“It's a really bad situation in this moment, but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do it better and I will try to improve the team.

“I will try to be much more aggressive, to do much more pressing and try to be quick and change mentality, and this is my idea of football.

“I’m very excited. I see lots of games of Southampton of this year and I'm very excited to know the players. I will start to work immediately, try to put new things in place. I expect there will be players that understand immediately what I want.”