Harrison earns Amorim senior promotion at Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is ready to take a close look at young goalkeeper Elyh Harrison.

Harrison has been recalled from his loan with Chester and added to the United's senior squad this week.

The Mirror says Amorim has heard good things about the young keeper and is eager to see him in senior training.

At Chester, the 18 year-old kept nine clean sheets in 23 appearances.

He is a former £500,000 signing from Stevenage and is set to train with the senior keepers while turning out for the U21s for the remainder of this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarrison ElyhManchester UnitedStevenage
