Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon

Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soonTribal Football
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves is excited about a new signing.

Hargreaves, a midfield destroyer in his playing days, has talked up new arrival Manuel Ugarte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defensive midfielder has joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a permanent deal.

Hargraves told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel: “The manager has got to say, right, I have got Casemiro there, he’s one of our best players, he’s on a big contract. 

“I have got to put somebody around him to help him, and I will tell you who might be that guy – Ugarte.

“That kid is unreal out of position. 

“He’s a walking tackle, so maybe that’s a good little fit, you know, play a little double six and play Ugarte and Casemiro for a little bit to keep the solidity a little bit, play Bruno as a number 10.”

Mentions
Hargreaves OwenUgarte ManuelCasemiroManchester UnitedPSGRio AvePremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms