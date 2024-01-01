Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves is excited about a new signing.
Hargreaves, a midfield destroyer in his playing days, has talked up new arrival Manuel Ugarte.
The defensive midfielder has joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a permanent deal.
Hargraves told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel: “The manager has got to say, right, I have got Casemiro there, he’s one of our best players, he’s on a big contract.
“I have got to put somebody around him to help him, and I will tell you who might be that guy – Ugarte.
“That kid is unreal out of position.
“He’s a walking tackle, so maybe that’s a good little fit, you know, play a little double six and play Ugarte and Casemiro for a little bit to keep the solidity a little bit, play Bruno as a number 10.”