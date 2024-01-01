Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star

Manchester United are said to have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder is a key target for manager Erik ten Hag before the transfer window closes.

Per Sky Sports, United have agreed a £50M fee for the tough tackling midfielder.

Whether the deal is a straight sale, or a loan with an obligation to buy, is not yet clear.

Ugarte would likely slot into the United team in place of Casemiro, or even next to him.

He would be United’s fifth major signing after Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.