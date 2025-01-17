Hargreaves criticises Man Utd for trying to sell Rashford, Mainoo and Garnacho this winter

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves has slammed his old English club.

Hargreaves is not impressed with United trying to sell homegrown talent this winter.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the news regarding potential exits, Hargreaves feels United are taking the wrong approach.

“Nobody’s leaving… Rashford’s not leaving, Mainoo’s not leaving, Garnacho… nobody is leaving,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“They’re your best players, we’re going to help integrate these and build around them, you’re not going to get better than them.

“To let these guys go on loan and pay half their wages is madness. Impossible, I wouldn’t let it happen.

“I know maybe Marcus wants to go play somewhere, knuckle down and sort it out. Look at where Harry Maguire was a couple of years ago and now he’s got a new contract.

“Football changes real quick and you want to keep your most talented players here. I think Garnacho, Mainoo and Marcus certainly are a part of that group and I think they could have a bright future if they just sort it out.”