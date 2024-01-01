Tribal Football
Hanks signs new Forest deal

Justin Hanks has signed a new deal with Nottingham Forest.

The defender, 19, has penned a new one-year contract.

Forest's Head of Academy Chris McGuane said: "I would like to pass on my congratulations to Justin and his family with the agreement of his new contract at the club.

"Justin has been a consistent performer since joining the Academy and has benefitted from our enhanced games programme this past season being exposed to playing in a variety of competitions and opposition.

"Justin has had previous exposure to youth international football with Wales and we look forward to seeing how he develops as we head into the new season."

