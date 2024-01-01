Copenhagen chief ponders future of Forest defender McKenna

New FC Copenhagen sports director Sune Smith-Nielsen is tightlipped on their plans for Scott McKenna.

The Nottingham Forest defender spent the second-half of last season on-loan with FCK.

McKenna's deal with Forest expires at the end of this month and Smith-Nielsen said, "His contract has expired. And our loan here expires on June 30.

"Right now we have to deal with that.

"(But) I don't want to comment on specific names."

McKenna played 15 games for FC Copenhagen last season.