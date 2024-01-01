Halajko says Ipswich need to improve their youth development

The Premier League side are pushing hard to become a category one academy in the coming years.
Halajko is part of that process, which involves improving the facilities and ensuring they have top talent coming through.
“It’s always been a club which has had a proud tradition in youth development,” Halajko told TownTV.
“For years and years gone by it was always a club that people looked as a shining light in youth development.
“There are the foundations here, it’s a club which believes in youth development. I think one of the most important things is that there’s a line right from the top.
“The top of the football club agrees that youth development needs to be a big part of this football club and then it’s got the history to prove also that youth development is an important part of this football club.”