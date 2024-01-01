Halajko says Ipswich need to improve their youth development

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town academy director Dmitri Halajko admits that they need to step up their production of youth players.

The Premier League side are pushing hard to become a category one academy in the coming years.

Halajko is part of that process, which involves improving the facilities and ensuring they have top talent coming through.

“It’s always been a club which has had a proud tradition in youth development,” Halajko told TownTV.

“For years and years gone by it was always a club that people looked as a shining light in youth development.

“There are the foundations here, it’s a club which believes in youth development. I think one of the most important things is that there’s a line right from the top. 

“The top of the football club agrees that youth development needs to be a big part of this football club and then it’s got the history to prove also that youth development is an important part of this football club.”

