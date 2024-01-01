Villa face defensive crisis as Carlos set to miss Ipswich clash

Aston Villa have a fitness concern regarding defender Diego Carlos this week.

The Brazilian dropped out of the matchday squad for their 2-1 win over Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.

He was on the bench for the game, but felt an injury in the warmup and was replaced in the squad.

Per Birmingham Live, Carlos will now be a doubt for Villa as they take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League on the weekend.

Villa are currently without Tyrone Mings, with the center half recovering from a knee injury.