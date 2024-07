Anderlecht using Danish connection to convince Man Utd veteran Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is attracting interest from Anderlecht.

The veteran playmaker is expected to seek a move away from United after the Euros.

Voetbal24 says Anderlecht are keen on the Dane, with coach Brian Riemer a fan.

Anderlecht are counting on the Danish connection to convince Eriksen, who also has interest from former club Ajax.

Along with Riemer, fellow Danes Kasper Schmeichel and Thomas Delaney are in the squad.