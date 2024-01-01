Hake explains leaving Go Ahead Eagles for Man Utd

Rene Hake has explained his decision to join Manchester United.

Hake chose to leave Go Ahead Eagles as head coach to join manager Erik ten Hag's staff at United.

"It's already been a long journey to be a coach, after all the different types of roles I had in coaching," he told manutd.com. "So, from youth teams to assistant coach to manager and, then, an opportunity to work in a club like Manchester United, and to work in the Premier League.

"That's a big challenge for me, to be part of that but, also, to bring my experience here and, in this way, I can contribute to playing better as United.

"For both Ruud and I, I think it is our experience in coaching (that will prove crucial). Of course, everybody brings specific things but it was nice when we met each other and talked a lot about our philosophy, our way of work.

"When we talked about it, (we realised) we have a lot of connection in that. I think that we can be very strong to help our manager, to bring it to a higher level, with the experience we have and bring that together."

On working as an assistant, Hake continued: "The first question - if you wanted to join - this was a no-brainer in that way.

"But I already told you I can work at this level. And, of course, I've been managing. So I know what it takes to be in that role.

"So in that way, you can also make your mind up about what he is thinking and in that way, I think it can also be easier for us to help the manager to do the right things and to help him to make the best choices in everything we do together.

"Our experience as managers, I think, can help a lot with that, because it's also part of our job to help the other staff members and to find solutions in there to bring that to a good level and, from there on, to continue that to the final decision for the manager."