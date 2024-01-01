Go Ahead Eagles announce Hake exit: Good luck in Manchester!

Go Ahead Eagles have announced the departure of head coach Rene Hake.

The Dutchman is leaving the Eredivisie club to join the coaching staff at Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Go Ahead Eagles announced this morning: "After two seasons, the collaboration between René Hake and Go Ahead Eagles comes to an end. Hake has been active as head coach at Go Ahead Eagles since 2022 and qualified for the preliminary rounds of the Conference League last season.

"In his first season, Hake and his team finished in eleventh place in the Eredivisie. Hake then scored forty points with his team and just missed qualifying for the play-offs for European football. A season later the coach succeeded: last season Go Ahead Eagles finished ninth in the Eredivisie. In the play-offs it was then too strong for NEC and FC Utrecht, so Hake and his men qualified for European football.

"Under Hake, Go Ahead Eagles also finished in the left row of the Eredivisie for the first time since 1979.

"Go Ahead Eagles would like to thank René Hake for the past two seasons and wish him good luck in Manchester."