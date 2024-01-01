Dick Schreuder exclusive: Promotion with Castellon; signing Davids for Barnet; an Eredivisie return?

England, Germany, the US and the Netherlands, coaching has taken Dick Schreuder around the world and with that experience, the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder was able to lead Castellon to promotion back into Spain's Segunda Division last season.

Schreuder, who counts Hoffenheim, Philadelphia Union, Vitesse and even Barnet among clubs he's worked for, sat down with Tribalfootball.com just days before Castellon's preseason kicked off.

The Dutchman, who played in England with Stoke City, was happy to look back at his playing and coaching careers, along with discussing his hopes for Castellon this coming campaign.

You've won promotion and will spend your third season with Castellon in the Segunda Division - you must be happy with your own journey in Spain?

“Until now, everything is going very well, a very good experience for me with a very good project. This is the second year of the new owner, and so far, everything is going as we have wanted and planned.

"Our objective is to get better every season. Here in Spain, the third league is higher than the second league in the Netherlands, and for me, it is a very good step because I am facing a new football philosophy and understanding new things. I am really happy here.”

You had a year in the Bundesliga on the staff of Hoffenheim, does that spell still influence you today?

"I think that the Bundesliga, together with the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, are the biggest and strongest leagues in Europe. Working there in the Bundesliga was something great, very nice, and at a very high level regarding every aspect of football.

"Also, when you work at Hoffenheim, you work with very good and important players who are very professional and talented. The club is very professional and well-structured, and that year at the club was very important for me because I developed a lot as a coach and understood many things.

"Even nowadays, I am very grateful for the opportunity and trust that the club gave me to work there.”

You also had time with Philadelphia Union. What have you made of the progress of MLS - particularly with Lionel Messi's arrival?

“I think that the level is very high in the MLS, and the arrival of these kinds of players will help the league grow further and the players get better and better. The level of the MLS is far better than people think, to be honest with you.

"My experience was very good there because you travel a lot during game days, dealing with different time zones and weather. All these things make you a lot better as a coach because you need to think about the game not only technically and tactically but also physically, and this is a very good thing.”

Speaking of 'physical', how did you find coaching in England's lower leagues with Barnet? And you signed Edgar Davids at the time too..!

“I already knew him before, and he is a friend of mine. In football, he is a legend, and it is always nice to work with such people because you learn from them a lot every day during training sessions or matches.

"I still have a close connection with him, and we keep in touch often.”

Beyond Davids, who stands out for you in terms of players you've coached?

"Well, for example, when I was in Philadelphia, I had the pleasure to work with Brenden Aaronson, and in Hoffenheim, I would mention (Andrej) Kramaric. It is very difficult for me to name names because there are so many good players, and I had the chance to train very talented young players as well as important experienced players.”

You spent the majority of your playing career in the Netherlands - though you did take a chance with Stoke. How do you reflect upon that time?

“Yes, it’s true I have played in different teams and I also tried an experience in the UK at Stoke. All of these experiences have been very important for me because in each of them I learned a lot, and it helped me to become a better player and, most importantly, a better person.

"In every club I was in, I enjoyed it because I worked hard, and despite the difficulties, it made me who I am today.”

What did you make of last season's Eredivisie?

“The positive thing this season is that Zwolle, my last club, will stay in the Eredivisie for the next season, and I am very happy for them. Also, my former team as a player, Go Ahead Eagles, had a good season; they played very well and were coached excellently (by Rene Hake, now of Manchester United).

"Ajax, of course, was the negative surprise of the season. They didn’t do well at all, and none of us expected that Ajax would have such performances this year. It happens sometimes, and I am sure they will return stronger very soon.”

And what about yourself, can you see a future back in the Eredivisie?

“I am Dutch, so our dream is always to coach a top club in the Netherlands. But now, I am very happy here and want to continue abroad to learn more and more new football philosophies and face new challenges. But as I told you, you never know what football and the future may bring to you.”