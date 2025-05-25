Napoli president De Laurentiis: Our intention is to take De Bruyne

Tribal Football
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed plans to sign departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne is said to have already received a contract offer from the new Serie A champions.

And De Laurentiis told Il Mattino today:  "If I wanted to be consistently competitive with the big football clubs in the North, we should be able to aspire to their turnover.

"For obvious reasons, we have never reached those figures in our European journey.

"De Bruyne? Our intention is to take him but it takes two of us."

