Carlos Volcano
Carlos Volcano

Napoli reach terms with Man City great De Bruyne
Napoli have reached terms with Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract at the end of June, De Bruyne is said to have accepted a contract offer from Napoli, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli have offered De Bruyne a two-year contract with terms just below what he earns with City.

The Belgium international has fielded proposals from across the world, but Napoli are now firming as favourites to land the veteran.

After seeing his team win the Scudetto last night, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis refused to deny claims that De Bruyne would arrive as their first summer signing.

