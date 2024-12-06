Gyokeres Sporting CP shirt from Man City performance raises thousands at auction

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has raised thousands with the shirt he wore against Manchester City.

Gyokeres hit four goals in Sporting's famous 5-1 Champions League win last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

His shirt was put up for auction on the platform, Matchwornshirt.

And it's sale was one of the richest in the history of the auction site.

Gyokeres' shirt from the night eventually was sold for an impressive €18,069.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play