Gyokeres Sporting CP shirt from Man City performance raises thousands at auction

Paul Vegas
Gyokeres Sporting CP shirt from Man City performance raises thousands at auction
Gyokeres Sporting CP shirt from Man City performance raises thousands at auction
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has raised thousands with the shirt he wore against Manchester City.

Gyokeres hit four goals in Sporting's famous 5-1 Champions League win last month.

His shirt was put up for auction on the platform, Matchwornshirt.

And it's sale was one of the richest in the history of the auction site.

Gyokeres' shirt from the night eventually was sold for an impressive €18,069.

 

