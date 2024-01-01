Gusto: Landing at Chelsea makes Lyon sacrifices worth it

Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto is proud his career journey has landed him in London.

Gusto has recalled the sacrifices he made as a junior with Olympique Lyon.

He told chelseafc.com: "I was 13 when I joined the Lyon academy.

"I left my parents’ house and moved on site. It was easy to get to training! I had a good relationship with the other guys. I missed my parents, for sure, but it was not like I was crying every day and I wanted to go home.

"I was there, I had worked to be there, I wanted to be there, and I had just had to enjoy it, do my best and see what happened after."

Gusto also said: "The sacrifices were worth it.

"To play for Chelsea, to play professional football, you have to make sacrifices when you are young. You don’t always understand it, but when you grow up, you know it’s very important.

"Sometimes you can’t see your family, sometimes you have to work more, you have to learn more. I never asked myself if I was good enough to play professionally. It wasn’t like, ‘now it’s serious’. Honestly, no. I never had an idea what I would do in life, but I knew my passion was football. I just played football, and then waited to see what happened after."