Havertz: A joy to have Sterling at Arsenal

Kai Havertz is convinced of big things from Raheem Sterling at Arsenal.

The Chelsea loanee moved to the Gunners on transfer deadline day over a fortnight ago.

Havertz played with Sterling at Chelsea before his departure for the Gunners and he told Stadium Astro: "It’s incredible.

"I had the joy to play with him at Chelsea. He’s an incredible player. If you see his stats in the Premier League, it’s outstanding.

"You see how much quality he brings to the team and I think we are all very happy to have him."