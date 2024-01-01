Chelsea outcast Chilwell wanted by two Premier League rivals

Chilwell wanted by two Premier League clubs despite history of injuries

Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace are both tracking Ben Chilwell ahead of a winter move.

The Chelsea left-back is out on the cold at the Stamford Bridge club after not being able to find a new team in the summer.

Chilwell is not in coach Enzo Maresca’s plans and is barely interacting with the first team.

Per The Sun, Chilwell could find himself at another Premier League team as early as January.

Despite his injury history and lack of recent game time, he is a player with a solid reputation.

Clubs such as Palace and Ipswich would be happy to bring him in on loan or for a modest transfer fee.