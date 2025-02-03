Gusto: Chelsea fans always great with me

Chelsea fullback Malo Gusto is pleased with the support he receives from the home support.

Gusto spoke in a column in tonight's match programme for their clash with West Ham.

He wrote: "The Chelsea fans have always been top with me, and with the players in general.

"We have top fans around the whole world as well, and during the game, in the stadium, the Premier League atmosphere is always top. We try to stay very close with the supporters because it’s important – they push us as much as they can, and they do it well, so we are very proud to have these kinds of fans.

"It’s up to us to show them that we know what we have to do, and to give our best on the pitch. Even if sometimes the game is complicated, if you show your desire to win, that’s the thing they respect and they like the most. So I think that’s the thing that you have to show on the pitch, not just for the fans but also for you and your team-mates."