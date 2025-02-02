West Ham boss Potter insists no regrets taking Chelsea job ahead of reunion

West Ham boss Graham Potter says he doesn't regret taking the Chelsea job.

Potter meets his former employers on Monday night.

"You know in a football life you're going to get ups and downs," said Potter.

"I didn't want to lose my job. But at the same time I look back now and maybe it's the best thing that happened to me.

"Maybe the next 10-20 years is going to be great because of the experience I've had.

"I just look at it as a learning experience. I've got no bad feelings towards Chelsea, I've still got a lot of good relationships with the people there.

"But I'm just looking forward to the journey I'm on now with West Ham at this great club and getting that connection with the supporters, working with the team and building something that we're really excited about and proud about here."

Potter also said: "I can only look back now and think, just like everybody in life, you can have good things and bad things.

"They make you better if you use them in the right way, and I've done that and so therefore I'm grateful for the experience."