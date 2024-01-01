Gus Poyet exclusive: Why Nunez struggles for Liverpool

Darwin Nuñez was in the starting line-up in every one of the six games Uruguay played at the Copa America this summer.

As usual, he did very well for La Celeste, but it seems to have hindered his progress under new boss Arne Slot with Liverpool, though. The striker has yet to feature in a line-up and former Chelsea and Spurs star Gus Poyet has a theory as to why his time with Liverpool has been somewhat troublesome.

“There's a big difference to the Darwin Nuñez of the national team and the Darwin Nuñez of Liverpool. In the national team he knows he's the number nine. Done deal. It doesn't matter if it's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. He knows he plays the next game.

“Without knowing him personally, I think that situation is helping him to perform because he's been outstanding in Uruguay. Outstanding. And then he doesn't play here, which is a real change of emotions. I think his personality needs that trust; you know,” Uruguayan great Poyet explains in an exclusive conversation with Tribalfootball and continues by putting a finger down where it might hurt a bit.

“Now, you also have to earn it, and one coach maybe likes another player. But when it's two coaches, then you become a little bit of a problem, you know? Does he need to leave? I don't know, it's very personal, but some people will prefer to go somewhere else to play, some are willing to accept the position.

But does Poyet see a potential there for Darwin to become the number one goal-scorer, when Mohamed Salah eventually leaves Anfield?

“He did very well for Uruguay in games that were very open. When you play for Liverpool, the opponent is not going to be open in 70-80% of the games. They're going to be tight and there won’t be much space. It's depending on the way the team plays as well.

"That doesn’t mean he's good or bad. Many times, I have said no to a Sporting Director when he shows me a player.

“'But he’s good', he says. Yes, but it's not what we need. Maybe that's the characteristics of Darwin Nuñez right now at Liverpool...?”

Gus Poyet was speaking Tribalfootball on behalf of William Hill