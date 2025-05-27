Gundogan says he expects to stay at Man City who he believes will be title contenders

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has opened up on his future at the club and how he expects to stay under manager Pep Guardiola next season.

The German is one of the few players not to get injured this season despite being 34 years old and one of the oldest talents in the City squad. Speaking to reporters after the 2-0 win over Fulham, he admitted that he will be to there to help Guardiola turn this City side into Premier League champions again next season.

"Nobody has said anything (different) to me so far!" Gündogan said.

"Yeah, my contract got extended another year so obviously that's what I expect right now."

The veteran was also asked about the title race next season and the six-time Premier League winner revealed that the Citizens will be stronger than ever next season which will be a huge warning to champions Liverpool who cruised to the title during this campaign.

"At the end of the season the feeling is positive in the way we've performed in the last two months since the last international break," he said.

"If we were able to perform in that way throughout the whole season it would be a completely different outcome for us in the end. That's the target for next year, to learn from all the mistakes in the campaign, to take that last couple of months as the standard and expectation going into the Club World Cup and the next Premier League season.

"I'm very confident that if we're able to do that, we'll definitely bounce back and be in competition for the Premier League title. These are the standards that this team, this club has set over the last few years, the last decade. Unfortunately nothing less than that is enough in a very competitive Premier League."

City are expected to revamp their midfielder during the summer transfer windows with the likes of AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders rumoured to be coming in. Gundogan however looks like a member of the squad who will be remain at the club for next season which will be a relief to City fans who see him as a leader in Guardiola’s side.