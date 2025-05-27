Gascoigne: I heard Grealish had fallen out with Pep last season after speaking to his dad

England legend Paul Gascoigne has spoken on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and how he has fallen out with manager Pep Guardiola.

The England international was left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for their final day trip to Fulham and after seeing more time on the bench than on the pitch in recent seasons, reports suggest that Grealish will depart City this summer. Guardiola was asked about his team selection for the final day and explained that it was not “personal”.

"(James) McAtee played against Aston Villa, was exceptional, and against Wolves, was exceptional. Today he was not selected either. Why don't you ask me about McAtee, for example? It's not personal. I don't have any problems with the players.

"It's not anything personal about Jack, absolutely anything. I'm the person who fought (for him) to come here, and fought (for him) to stay here this season and the previous season. The one that said I want Jack with me.

"What happens in the future? Listen, it's a job for Hugo (Viana), for Txiki (Bergiristain). It's not for me."

In an exclusive interview with EsportsInsider, Gascoigne revealed that he has spoken to Grealish’s father, who stated that there has been a major fallout with Guardiola, which may push a move away from the Etihad.

“I mean, maybe he’d dropped himself in it (by clapping the Palace fans). Maybe he’s going to Crystal Palace! I heard Jack Grealish had fallen out with Pep last season after speaking to his dad. If that was me, I'd move on to another club.

“Do they want to let him go? Does he want to go himself? He’s got his girlfriend and baby. It would also be a good move for Grealish if he went back to Aston Villa. You’ve got Marcus Rashford there and he seems to be enjoying it.”

Reports state that a move to Italian champions Napoli or a team in the Saudi Pro League now appears likely as City head into the summer transfer market to replace Grealish in what is a limp end to his time in Manchester after winning everything possible under Guardiola. Gascoigne's suggestion of moving to Villa would likely appeal to Grealish, but manager Unai Emery may want somebody younger as the winger turns 30 in September.