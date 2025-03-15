Soriano: Rodri ideal Modric heir for Real Madrid

Former Villarreal midfielder Bruno Soriano can see Real Madrid making an attempt for Manchester City ace Rodri.

Rodri has declared Soriano was among his heroes as a young player.

Asked about how Real Madrid could replace Luka Modric, Soriano told AS: "Another phenomenon who marked an era. You have to enjoy him for as long as you have left. All midfielders have been inspired by him at some point and his legacy, like (Toni) Kroos, will last forever. Plus, as a person he is also an example.

"Heir? Rodri would be the perfect player for Real Madrid. The problem is that I don't see how they can take him away from City. He seems happy there and is highly regarded. He is unique in his role, so Madrid will have to look for someone similar but a little below his level.

"I like Vitinha. He is very talented and knows how to look for vertical passes rather than horizontal ones when the time comes. In the PSG-Liverpool game, I thought he was the best, but we are in the same situation. I don't think I can leave Paris."