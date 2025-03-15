Leeds ready to explore bringing back Phillips
Leeds United are keen to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road.
Daniel Farke's team are favourites to win the Championship this season and make a return to the Premier League.
And The Sun says Leeds chiefs are eager to bring their former England midfielder back to the club for their top-flight return.
Phillips is currently on-loan at Ipswich Town this term from Manchester City and has been watched regularly by Farke's scouts.
The midfielder left Leeds when they went down, signing for City in a £45m deal. However, Phillips has struggled with form and fitness since leaving Elland Road.