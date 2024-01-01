Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDED

Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDED
Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDED
Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDEDLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is fielding offers from across the globe.

Gundogan has made a transfer request to Barca as he seeks to prioritise a return to Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Athletic says the 33-year-old is examining all options.

There is interest from several clubs in the Premier League, but also in Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In Turkey, Gündogan has been linked with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. There have also been rumours about Qataris Al Sadd.

Interestingly, Gündogan's 12 month option has already been activated after he reached a set number of games last season. He is thus tied to Barcelona until 2026.

Gündogan scored five goals and 14 assists in 51 competitive games in his debut season at Barcelona.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGundogan IlkayBarcelonaManchester CityFenerbahceGalatasarayAl-SaddLaLigaFootball TransfersSuper Lig
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: I've asked Laporta about signing best Barcelona kids
Fulham table new offer for Man Utd midfielder McTominay
STUNNER! Barcelona midfielder Gundogan sounds out Man City about return