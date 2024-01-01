Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDED

Gundogan considers offers from around world as Barcelona contract now EXTENDED

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is fielding offers from across the globe.

Gundogan has made a transfer request to Barca as he seeks to prioritise a return to Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Athletic says the 33-year-old is examining all options.

There is interest from several clubs in the Premier League, but also in Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In Turkey, Gündogan has been linked with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. There have also been rumours about Qataris Al Sadd.

Interestingly, Gündogan's 12 month option has already been activated after he reached a set number of games last season. He is thus tied to Barcelona until 2026.

Gündogan scored five goals and 14 assists in 51 competitive games in his debut season at Barcelona.