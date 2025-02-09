Gullit: Slot has ability to bring Liverpool fringe players and staff with him

Tribal Football
Dutch great Ruud Gullit says Arne Slot's management of his squad has been key to Liverpool's success this season.

Gullit feels Slot's tactical approach has helped the squad and it's rotation policy.

He explained: “Those who are left out are the most difficult to manage. As a coach you cannot be democratic. You determine and no further bull***t. Then you have to be very good with people. 

“Slot is also someone who has different characteristics of a top trainer.

"Jürgen Klopp played hard rock football: steed and rams, continuously full throttle. Liverpool sometimes collapses under Slot. While it is still wonderful to watch.

“Slot has a great tactical insight, he knows how to take his players and staff with him and he propagates it well outwardly. Most trainers have one or the other. The top trainers have it all." 

