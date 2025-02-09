Peeters influence highlighted over Liverpool's season success

Liverpool fitness coach Ruben Peeters is being praised for his influence on the squad's shortened injury list this season.

The Belgian is a key member of manager Arne Slot's backroom team, having arrived with the Dutchman this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic reports Peeters has drawn up training plans and individual schedules for each player to manage the load, optimise rest and recovery and avoid overload.

As such, where this time last season former manager Jurgen Klopp was missing seven senior players, Slot has almost a clean bill of health.

Peeters has changed many things at Liverpool. The training sessions last an average of ninety minutes a day, a wellness check is performed every morning and the players spend more time in the gym.

As such, for the moment, only Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined from the first team squad.