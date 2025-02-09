Liverpool hero Carragher: Van Dijk back to career best form; so easy for him

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher is convinced Virgil van Dijk is playing some of the best football of his career.

Indeed, Carragher is insisting there are no equals for Van Dijk in the Premier League.

He said on Sky Sports: “If you look at Van Dijk, as I have done since he plays for Liverpool ..

"We all agree that the Premier League is the best national league and above that you have Champions League. Van Dijk is actually too good for that level.

“It seems as if even the Champions League is still too easy for him. It feels as if there is still a level on top for Van Dijk. He plays the games with such ease.

“I watched Van Dijk in the duels with (Erling) Haaland. Haaland is the best finisher there is. A big, strong, fast guy. But it even seems as if Van Dijk doesn't even have to bother to stop him.

“He is the best defender in the Premier League and it is not even a point of discussion. Van Dijk is so far above that. Football is so easy for him. It's one walk in the park."