Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has explained how manager Arne Slot has found success in the Premier League unlike many other Dutch managers.

Slot joined an elite set of managers in the Premier League era to have delivered the title in their first season in charge when he secured the title for Liverpool last week. This includes Jose Mourinho (2004-05) and Carlo Ancelotti (2009-10) at Chelsea, Manuel Pellegrini (2013-14) at Manchester City and Antonio Conte (2016-17) at Chelsea once again.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot became the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League after so many had tried before him such as Erik Ten Hag and Louis van Gaal at Manchester United and Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace. Babel revealed one major reason as to why he believes Slot became a success in an exclusive interview with Beste Online Casino Nederland 2025.

“I think he's surprised everyone. In my opinion, he did it differently from a lot of Dutch managers. Usually Dutch managers when they go abroad, they bring in new signings and players who they know and usually all from the Eredivisie.

“Not only Erik ten Hag did that, Frank de Boer did that, Louis van Gaal did it, many Dutch managers did it before. And he was like “Okay, why are Dutch managers not so successful?” - because of certain habits that they have.”

Slot has only signed one player since becoming Liverpool boss which was Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal worth just £10M. If Babel is right then he wil likely avoid signing talent from his former sides Feyenoord, AZ and Cambuur as he avoid the trap that has caught so many Dutch managers before him.