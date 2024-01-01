Guimaraes wants to "deliver something special" to Newcastle this season

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wants to help lead the club back into the Champions League.

The Magpies are no longer in European competition for this season, due to their league position last term.

However, that has not led to Guimaraes seeking a move away from the club, despite links to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City.

He told reporters: “I am always here. I never said that I would like to leave.

“I didn't know anything about it (speculation). My focus was always Newcastle. I'm very happy.

“The gaffer has given me a big responsibility to be in the leadership group. I want to be a leader. I want to help the club in many ways.

“Since I've been here, I've developed my game a lot. I'm grateful to him and his staff. Now I think it's time to deliver something special.”